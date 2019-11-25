Get tips from the Butterball Turkey hotline this Thanksgiving

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and Butterball has all the tips on how to prep your turkey for the holiday.

Butterball Turkey talk-line expert Carol Miller discusses how to properly prepare your turkey this season.

Butterball’s Turkey Talk-line has been answering all your turkey-related questions for the past 35 years.

Have a question? Here are some of the ways you can reach them:

BUTTERBALL TURKEY TALK-LINE: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372)

TEXT: 1-844-877-3456

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Butterball

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/butterball

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/ButterballLLC

