A year after moving underage inmates, Horizon sees progress and changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A year after New York City moved those under the age of 18 from jail on Rikers Island to the Horizon Juvenile Center, PIX11 News spoke one-on-one with Davonte Matthews, one of the teens part of the transition.

“When we first got there everything was out of control,” Matthews explained.

“People who don’t get along, they tried to put them in the same place. That’s not going to end well.”

The first days after the move to Horizon, dozens of teens and correction officers were hurt in assaults and fights.

But Matthews says over the next few months he witnessed change, telling PIX11 “it’s slowly getting better.”

Inside Horizon, Matthews met his current mentor, Antonio Hendrickson. Hendrickson ran a program with Horizons teens, Lead by Example.

“What I learned is that most of them wanted better for themselves,” Hendrickson recalled.

The number of teens in Horizon has been cut in half as the city reduces the overall jail population.

Elias Husamudeen is President of the Correction Officers’ Union and notes, “this particular population is just as violent now as they were when we opened the place.”

In the coming months most correction officers will be transferred out from Horizon and replaced with Youth Development Specialists from The Administration from Children’s Services.

Matthews hopes they bring a different approach, “there are a lot of young men that are in there that are going through stuff and need help that you know they need a little more support.”