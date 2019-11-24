Water main break causes street flooding in Brooklyn: FDNY

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Water flooded at least one Brooklyn street Sunday morning after a water main break, the FDNY confirmed.

According to the FDNY, the call came in early Sunday morning for a water main break in Sunset Park. According to the MTA, the water main break is at Fifth Avenue and 44th Street.

The B63 buses were being detoured in both directions due to the break, the MTA said Sunday morning.

B63 buses are detoured in both directions because of a water main break on 5 Av and 44 St. See https://t.co/4PI10QaRnr — NYCT Buses (@NYCTBus) November 24, 2019

Video on Citizen App shows a large amount of water rushing down and flooding a Brooklyn street.

The FDNY responded by said they turned the incident over the to the NYC Department of Environmental Protection. The DEP said crews are on the scene investigating.

Correction: The intersection location has been updated.

