Off-duty NYPD officer slashed in the face after Queens fender bender

Posted 3:57 PM, November 24, 2019, by

ASTORIA, Queens — A driver attacked an off-duty NYPD officer early Sunday after a minor accident in Queens, police said.

The officer hit a red Mercedes Benz near Steinway Street and Northern Boulevard around 5 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. There were no injuries in the collision.

The Mercedes driver got out of the car and slashed the officer’s face with an unknown object, officials said. The driver and a woman in the Mercedes fled the scene.

Police said the officer was treated at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.