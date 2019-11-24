Off-duty NYPD officer slashed in the face after Queens fender bender

ASTORIA, Queens — A driver attacked an off-duty NYPD officer early Sunday after a minor accident in Queens, police said.

The officer hit a red Mercedes Benz near Steinway Street and Northern Boulevard around 5 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. There were no injuries in the collision.

The Mercedes driver got out of the car and slashed the officer’s face with an unknown object, officials said. The driver and a woman in the Mercedes fled the scene.

Police said the officer was treated at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

