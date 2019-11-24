NYPD investigating non-credible Times Square bomb threat

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The NYPD said they are investigating a bomb threat made on social media against Times Square Sunday morning that officials said is not credible.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the threat a “despicable and cowardly act meant to instill fear and panic in our community,” in a statement Sunday morning.

Cuomo called on the NYPD and New York State Police to launch a full-scale investigation into the threat.

Police confirmed a non-credible threat was made via social media and an NYPD spokesperson said that authorities will continue to closely monitor the incident, adding that additional personnel will be deployed as needed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also confirmed police are investigating and that the threat was deemed to not be credible.