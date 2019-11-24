NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 16-year-old ex-girlfriend’s slaying

FREEHOLD, N.J. — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Bryan Cordero-Castro of Long Branch pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree aggravated murder and attempted escape.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Madison Wells had broken up with the defendant but agreed to talk to him outside a Long Branch home in September 2018. Several minutes later, authorities said, Wells stumbled into the living room and collapsed with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said Cordero-Castro had tried to call or text the victim more than 230 times in the nine hours before her death.

Prosecutors are recommending a 30-year manslaughter sentence and a five-year consecutive term on the escape charge. Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 7.

