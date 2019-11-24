NJ family forced to move after Superstorm Sandy found dead after garage fire; home called ‘crime scene’

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. — State police are investigating after they found three people dead following a garage fire at an eastern Pennsylvania home.

Police in Berks County say the bodies were found after crews were dispatched to the Union Township address shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Trooper David C. Beohm on Sunday identified two of the deceased as 60-year-old Ira Reed Jr. and 63-year-old Joanne Deluca. He said the third person will not be identified until the conclusion of the investigation.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death. Beohm earlier said it was still an “active crime scene.”

Neighbors said a family of three — a couple and an adult son — moved to the property several years ago after losing their southern New Jersey home in Superstorm Sandy.