New York state forecast to meet winter electricity demand

ALBANY, N.Y. — The operators of New York state’s power grid expect to be able to meet electricity demands this winter.

The New York Independent System Operator forecast that the system has enough capacity to meet cold weather demands and that they will be able to maintain needed operating reserves.

Peak demand in the coming months is expected to be slightly lower than last winter. NYISO anticipates a peak demand this winter of 24,123 megawatts.

Last winter, peak demand reached 24,728 megawatts on Jan. 21, the third day of a four-day cold snap.

