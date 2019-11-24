Man sought in string of sexual assaults in the Bronx: police

THE BRONX — The NYPD is looking for a man who groped multiple women, even trying to rape at least one of them, in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.

The first incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. when a 52-year-old woman was walking on Bartow Avenue, near Wickham Avenue in Baychester, and the unidentified man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, police said. The man then moved in front of her and grabbed her genitals before fleeing, authorities said.

Blocks away and less than an hour later, around 8:10 p.m., a 44-year-old woman was sitting in her parked car on Baychester Avenue, near Donizetti Place in Eastchester, when the man opened the passenger-side door, got inside and touched her breasts and groin area, police said.

A struggle ensued and the man fled when the victim began yelling, according to officials.

About 10 minutes later, a 48-year-old woman was taking packages out of her car, parked on the same block as the previous incident, when the unknown man came up behind her and grabbed her groin area, police said.

The woman began yelling and again the man fled to parts unknown.

There have been no injuries reported from the three incidents but police are now looking for the man responsible.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image and describe the man as having a medium build, short dark hair with a full beard, and last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, black jeans, and black boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).