Livingston, NJ schools opening late after ransomware attack

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Students in Livingston will head to school late Monday after a weekend ransomeware attack on the district’s servers, Superintendent of Schools Matthew Block said.

Servers went down Saturday. A system assessment on Sunday showed the servers were infected with ransomware.

“We are confident that this entity is NOT associated with the Livingston Community or the Livingston Public Schools,” Block wrote in a statement. “Our data is not ‘lost;’ rather it is inaccessible until we can resolve the situation.”

The attack was reported to police.

“These events are troubling for all of us,” Block wrote. “The last two days have been a whirlwind for district personnel, all of whom have done an excellent job maintaining normalcy for our students.”

Student Reporting Times on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

Livingston High School will open at 9:50 a.m.

Elementary schools will open at 10:05 a.m.

Heritage Middle School will open at 10:20 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School will open at 10:35 a.m.

The A.M. Session of PRIDE is canceled.

There’s a meeting at the LHS Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday to answer parent questions.