Group sought after cab driver robbed at knifepoint in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for three people after a livery cab driver was robbed at knifepoint in Harlem on Thursday, authorities said.

According to police, the group got into the man’s livery cab in Yonkers just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 21 and told him to drop them off at West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue in Manhattan.

Once in the area, the driver stopped the cab near West 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem so that the three passengers could make change, officials said.

According to authorities, while everyone was still inside the cab, a dispute ensued over whether or not the driver could break a $100 bill as payment.

The dispute escalated and one of the passengers took out a knife, police said.

The three passengers then stole $1,500 in cash from the driver before fleeing on foot northbound on Amsterdam Avenue, authorities said.

The NYPD has sent out the above surveillance image of the three people sought in connection to the robbery.

