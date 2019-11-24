CT mom Jennifer Dulos has now been missing for six months

STAMFORD, Conn. — Marking exactly six months since Connecticut mother Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing, her family released a statement Sunday.

“That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy,” the statement says.

“We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them,” the family said. “And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.”

The New Canaan mom of five has been missing since May 24 when she was last seen dropping her kids off at school. She and estranged husband Fotis Dulos were in the middle of divorce and child custody proceedings.

Fotis Dulos and girlfriend Michelle Troconis were both hit with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges related to the disappearance of his estranged wife. Police allege the couple discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood and performed other cover-up actions.

Both pleaded not guilty in June to to initial charges, but were arrested and hit with new evidence tampering charges in September.

During an unexpected television interview on NBC’s Dateline in mid September, Fotis Dulos said he believes his wife is still alive. “I wish she were here to sort this mess out,” he said at the time. “And I’m still hoping that she’s going to show up.”

The interview was recorded just before the release of an explosive warrant from the Connecticut State Police. Among other details, the warrant said a “bloodlike substance” that contained Jennifer Dulos’ DNA was found in the vehicle Fotis Dulos had access to the day she disappeared.

His girlfriend Troconis told police he had the vehicle cleaned days later, “because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there,” according to the 38-page warrant.

Dulos has continuously denied any connection to his estranged wife’s disappearance.

Troconis appeared in court Oct. 25 to plead not guilty to the new charges. Dulos last made a court appearance at a hearing Nov. 6 and made brief remarks to reporters about his children he has not seen since his wife’s disappearance. “I care deeply about them and I can’t wait to be with them again,” he said.

Troconis is due back in court Dec. 6 and Fotis Dulos’ next pretrial hearing is set for January. Both are currently free on bond.

Sunday’s statement from Jennifer Dulos’ family ends with them encouraging “acts of caring and generosity this holiday season,” in honor of the missing mom. “Whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion,” the family suggests.

“Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger,” her family’s statement concludes.