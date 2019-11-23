New Rochelle football team looks to overcome adversity for semifinals win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — The New Rochelle Huguenots made the long trek up to Middletown, New York Saturday for the Class AA state semifinals — the second playoff game in a row the team will be without their head coach.

A win Saturday evening would advance the high school football team to the state finals.

The school community has come out in a massive show of support for Coach "D" and the Huguenots.

The team had an undefeated season with hopes of taking home a state championship.

But just before the first playoff game, coach Lou DiRienzo was reassigned.

What exactly he did has not been confirmed by the board of education.

But it has been reported he went out of his way to help a student he is related to that was in distress, but failed to follow the proper protocol.

After a walkout by students and staff in support of coach D, the board of education issued a statement commending students for their collective voice, but stood by the decision.

"Every rule and regulation we enforce is in place for the well-being of our students and staff. We cannot waiver from this obligation for anyone, no matter how important that person may be to the many lives he or she touches."

The team won the semifinals last week with assistant coaches at the helm, including former NFL running back Ray Rice.

They will try to duplicate that success Saturday.