ROCKLAND COUNTY — Nearly 12,000 Con Edison customers are were without power Saturday night in Rockland County.

It happened at around 9:50, according to a spokesperson from Con Edison’s Orange & Rockland Utility. A cause hasn’t been publicly stated, though the spokesperson said there was an issue with a substation.

At around 10:45 p.m., 11,818 customers were without power.

The spokesperson said a time of restoration wasn’t yet available, though crews were working on the substation.