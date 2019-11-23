Hospital dresses newborns as Elsa, Anna and Olaf to celebrate Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — These babies will have everyone, including Olaf, melting over their cuteness!

“Frozen 2” is out in theaters, and in honor of the long-awaited sequel to the Disney hit “Frozen,” the staff at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Kansas dressed up some of their newborn babies as some of the film’s favorite characters!

The babies donned hand-crocheted outfits that looked like Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

“We wanted to do something really fun and memorable for our regular maternity families,” hospital spokeswoman Laurel Gifford told CNN. “The opening of “Frozen 2,” which so many people were so excited about, felt like a great opportunity to do something creative and unique.”

The hospital also has events for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and their families and will dress them up for Christmas, Halloween, Valentine’s Day and other holidays.

All three babies have gone home with their families and are doing great, the hospital said.

“Frozen 2” hit theaters on Friday.

CNN contributed to this report.