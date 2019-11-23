Guard dog befriends abandoned baby giraffe in South Africa

MOKOPANE, South Africa — An unlikely duo has formed a sweet, heart-warming friendship.

Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage in South Africa just days after he was born. A farmer found him abandoned, weak and dehydrated, and called the orphanage for help.

As Jazz was nursed to health, the orphanage’s security dog, Hunter, quickly “claimed ownership” and began to assist in caring for the calf.

Caretaker Janie Van Heerden says they bonded immediately.

She says the baby giraffe had been given IV fluids and is doing much better. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves.

“Possibly soon he will be able to go home,” she said Friday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.