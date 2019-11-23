Employee violently robbed at Manhattan newsstand: police

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan — A newsstand employee was attacked and robbed in Manhattan Thursday night, police said.

Two men approached a newsstand on the corner of West 60th Street and Broadway just before midnight and demanded the employee exit from inside, authorities said.

One of the men stood in front of the newsstand while the second displayed a knife, cops said.

When a struggle ensued, the armed man stabbed the victim on the back of his left shoulder, according to police.

The suspects took $1,440 in cash and fled into the Columbus Circle subway station, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for a slight laceration, cops said.

