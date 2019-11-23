Cops search for man who allegedly tried to take woman’s baby in Queens

CORONA, Queens — Police are searching for the man who allegedly tried to take a woman’s baby in Queens Thursday night.

The man approached the 29-year-old woman while she was pushing her 10-month-old child in a stroller in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 111th Street in Corona around 8:30 p.m., police said.

He then placed his hand on the stroller and demanded the woman give him her child, according to police.

When the victim refused and resisted the efforts, the man fled, authorities said.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the sought man, described to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).