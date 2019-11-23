Border Patrol seizes, destroys 150 pounds of frozen bologna

EL PASO, T.X. — It was full of baloney — and, literally, bologna.

A truck full of bologna was stopped at a port of entry in El Paso, Texas, with Customs and Border officers seizing 14 rolls of contraband bologna from the back seat.

No bologna! #CBP agriculture specialists seize big load of prohibited meat. Details: https://t.co/OgXBLcBZTj pic.twitter.com/fOoGbSDbqm — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) November 22, 2019

“It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Beverly Good.

According to CBP, bologna is prohibited from entering the U.S. because it’s a pork product, and “has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.”

When the officer asked the driver what he was bringing from Mexico, he claimed he had frozen rolls of turkey ham, CBP said.

The seized meat weighed 154 pounds, and was destroyed, Customs and Border Patrol said.