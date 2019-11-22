Water main break sends geyser of water spouting through Tenafly street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENAFLY, N.J. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in New Jersey as it is expected to impact the Friday morning commute.

The two-foot water main break was reported on County Road between Hillside Avenue and Jay Street in Tenafly Thursday night.

Video shows a geyser of water gushing through the street as bystanders recorded the incident.

SUEZ emergency crews have been on scene pumping water out of the break area and cleaning up the mud.

Tenafly police have also been on scene managing traffic and setting up detours for motorists.

Residents are advised to expect delays, which is expected to last through the morning rush-hour commute.