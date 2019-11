Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “Dark Waters” tells the story of a tenacious attorney, played my Mark Ruffalo, who uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations.

Oji chats with Ruffalo, who also produces the film, and several of the movie’s actors, including Victor Garber, Bill Pullman and Tim Robbins. She also talks with Rob Bilott, whose life experience inspired the story.

Catch “Dark Waters” in theaters starting Friday.