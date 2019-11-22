Stories from the Heart: Special Thanksgiving at shelter brings tears of joy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEEKSKILL — Being homeless or not having enough to eat during the holidays can be a very isolating feeling.

In Westchester County, it's estimated that over 200,000 people don't have enough to eat and of those, about 1,800 are homeless. That's why two organizations have come together to provide a special Thanksgiving that's creating human connections and lasting bonds.

It's a chilly day outside the Jan Peak house, but inside hearts are warming up because they're celebrating the special Thanksgiving luncheon for the residents. Fidelis Care and the non-profit Caring for the Hungry and Homeless in Peekskill have teamed up to provide for this special day.

Cynthia Knox, CEO of CHHOP, says today is about providing the opportunity for the residents to connect with each other.

CHHOP provides transitional housing for men, women and vets. Tracey, who has been living at the shelter for just about year says they help you get back on your feet.

“They're here for you, they have staff that takes care of every aspect of helping you rebuild your life making sure you get what you need.”

And for Tracey, CCHOP helped her get health insurance that saved her life after suffering several strokes.

“I'm thankful for Fidelis. If it wasn't for them I would not be here.”

Joenny Mora who works at Fidelis say the company is so much more than just providing insurance.

“We love giving back to the community. It’s what we do day in and day out.”

It means so much for the people who live there as well. This Thanksgiving lunch brought out so many emotions, including tears of joy for the connections over a meal that really matters.

If you'd like to make a donation to the Jan Peak house, CCHOP or find out more about Fidelis Care, click on the links.