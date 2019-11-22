Rep. Carolyn Maloney makes history amind Trump impeachment inquiry

Posted 7:06 PM, November 22, 2019, by and

Veteran New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney was elected Wednesday lead the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, the first woman to hold the job in the panel’s 92-year history. She spoke to PIX11's Henry Rosoff Friday, as her committee continues their involvement in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

