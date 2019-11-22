Veteran New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney was elected Wednesday lead the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, the first woman to hold the job in the panel’s 92-year history. She spoke to PIX11's Henry Rosoff Friday, as her committee continues their involvement in the Trump impeachment inquiry.AlertMe
Rep. Carolyn Maloney makes history amind Trump impeachment inquiry
-
NY Rep. Carolyn Maloney chosen as first woman to lead House Oversight panel
-
NYC Rep. Carolyn Maloney to chair Oversight Committee after Elijah Cummings’ death
-
Impeachment process: How it all works
-
House votes on impeachment proceedings Thursday
-
House panel subpoenas White House documents
-
-
House committee approves guidelines for Trump impeachment hearings
-
Here’s what you need to know about the first day of impeachment hearings
-
NY Congressman Max Rose now says he favors impeachment inquiry
-
Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at US Capitol ceremony
-
Trump accuses journalists of covering ‘nonsense’ as Washington plunges into impeachment investigation
-
-
Impeachment hearing: Trump overheard demanding ‘investigations’
-
Impeachment hearings go live Wednesday with first witnesses
-
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment inquiry