Raccoon spotted inside Brooklyn subway station

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Looks like rats aren’t the only four-legged creatures hanging around New York City’s subway stations.

A raccoon was caught on camera roaming around the Nevins Street subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

A woman at the train station snapped pictures of the furry commuter seemingly ignoring the MTA’s standard requests to stand behind the yellow line.

It was not immediately known where the raccoon came from.

The MTA had been alerted about the raccoon’s presence. Service was not disrupted during this incident.

Raccoon-related subway delays have nearly doubled this year, according to the New York Post.

Raccoons have allegedly been ruining straphangers commutes nearly a dozen times this year.