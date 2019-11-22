News Closeup: 2021 mayoral race, NYCHA latest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Candidates are already lining up for the New York City mayoral race in 2021.

Marvin Scott sits down with the latest person to launch a campaign —Retired Brigadier Gen. Loree Sutton. If elected, she would become the first female mayor in the city's history. We hear how Sutton plans to address the city’s problems including homelessness and a broken transit system.

Last week, more than 20,000 NYCHA tenants found themselves without heat or hot water on the coldest day of the fall season. With winter fast approaching, there is concern this year may be another disaster for tens of thousands of people living in public housing. The state has just released $450 million to go toward boiler and elevator repairs across 35-developments.

But the fine print on that deal could mean those new boilers will not be fully installed until 2023. We hear from PIX11’s Monica Morales on this and many other new developments in the NYCHA crisis.