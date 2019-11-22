A man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old in Queens. Plus, NYC could ban all flavored e-cigarettes. And as holiday cheer begins to inflate the city, we’re looking back at Thanksgiving Parades of yore.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Arrest in fatal stabbing, ban on flavored e-cigs
-
Midday with Muller: 3 dead in Oklahoma shooting; cab driver accused in Bronx stabbing turns himself in
-
Midday with Muller: Latest on subway brawl and fatal shooting of teen in Queens
-
Midday with Muller: Trump fires Bolton, Abel Cedeno sentenced in classroom stabbing
-
Midday with Muller: Speaker considers lifting conversion therapy ban, vaping fight continues
-
Midday with Muller: 5 killed in less than 24 hours in Brooklyn, Queens
-
-
City lawmakers agree to flavored e-cig ban, will vote next week
-
Michigan judge blocks state’s e-cigarette ban
-
FDA issues alert to not use vapes with THC on the same day local pols propose legislation banning all vaping in parks
-
Midday with Muller: Cop shot in NJ, Equinox under fure
-
Advocacy groups call on city leaders to ban vaping, flavored tobacco
-
-
Panel approves ban on sale of flavored e-cigs in New York
-
NY could add menthol to flavor ban as vaping groups sue
-
Midday with Muller: Police-involved shooting, Trump talks Syria