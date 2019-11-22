Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks in possible hate crime: police

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — A man was pushed onto the tracks of the East Tremont Avenue Subway Station in the Bronx by a man with a hammer, and police are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

The victim told police he was standing on the platform when another man used an anti-gay slur, causing a fight to break out.

The man who used the slur pulled out a hammer, police said, and pushed the victim onto the subway tracks.

The victim sustained cuts to his hands and face. He was taken to a local hospital and released.

The suspect is described as being about 30 years old, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

