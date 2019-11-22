Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of 17-year-old in Queens: police

Posted 10:14 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, November 22, 2019

QUEENS  — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl, police said Friday.

Talasia Cuffie

Talasia Cuffie was stabbed to death in Jamaica, Queens on Friday, Nov. 22. She had been on a walk to get food.

The incident happened one week after her god brother, 14-year-old Aamir Griffin, was killed by a stray bullet while playing basketball, according to officials. It is not known if the incidents are connected, but they were killed just a few blocks from one another.

PIX11 learned that after Griffin passed away, Cuffie went to stay with his devastated mother to help her get through this tough time.

Tyler Caldwell, 20, of Jamaica, faces charges of second-degree conspiracy and criminal facilitation, according to police.

He was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

