JAMAICA, Queens — A Long Island Rail Road train has derailed inside the LIRR Jamaica Station near Archer Avenue and Sutphin Blvd. Friday, police and the LIRR said.

Two cars of the 8:56PM train from Penn due Babylon at 10:11PM derailed just east of Jamaica. No injuries have been reported at this time. A rescue train is on scene. We will update you shortly. — LIRR (@LIRR) November 23, 2019

Two cars of the 8:56 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon came off. A rescue train is on the scene.

Police say to expect delays and police presence in the area. No injuries have been reported.

ADVISORY: @FDNY & @NYPD103Pct officers have responded to a report of @LIRR train derailment in the area of Archer Ave & Sutphin Blvd. expect traffic delays and police presence. There are currently no injuries. Please avoid the area if possible and choose alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/mETX3f2b2K — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 23, 2019

