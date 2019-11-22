Holiday Train Show returns to the New York Botanical Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s a tradition that began 28 years ago, and the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden is on track to be better than ever.

The theme this year involves giving popular New York landmarks like Central Park an updated look for 2019, complete with a winter wonderland backdrop that goes perfectly in this new setting.

It’s full steam ahead as visitors marvel at the more than 25 large model trains and streetcars chugging along a nearly half-mile of track. But, don’t forget to look up! You just might miss the aerial display of trains soaring across NYC bridges.

There’s over 175 iconic structures representing the five boroughs and the Hudson Valley. The added bonus is that this spectacular display also gives back to the environment in more ways that one. The landscape is actually made from natural materials like plants, bamboo, and peat moss.

The holiday train show express runs through Jan. 26. It bridges the gap between people of all ages and our canine service friends too, while creating new holiday memories that will last through the festive season and beyond.