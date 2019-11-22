Hit-and-run driver strikes 78-year-old woman in Bronx parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene after striking a 78-year-old woman inside a Bronx parking lot last week.

The victim was pushing a shopping cart and walking towards the ShopRite store along Bruckner Boulevard on Nov. 16 when a Honda Odyssey made a left turn and struck her, police said.

The woman was knocked to the ground.

The driver stopped the vehicle, briefly opened his door, then resumed driving and left the parking lot, according to police.

He fled south on Pugsley Avenue, authorities said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for pain and bruising to her left leg and was later released, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).