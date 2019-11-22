G Thing: New children’s book puts the spotlight on Broadway’s leading ladies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — A new book that salutes Broadway's leading ladies is surprisingly a treat for both kids and adults.

We met up with the author and illustrator as they read "A is for Audra: Broadway’s Leading Ladies from A to Z" for the first time to some Midtown West first graders! Their response was priceless.

The author, John Robert Allman, was working at a Broadway ad agency when he realized some co-workers didn't know many of the leading ladies. “I came up with the idea to write something that would educate people about the great ladies of musical theater.”

Once completed he realized it was a hit with both adults and kids.

The illustrator of the book, Peter Emmerich, shared his love for what he does, and even shared some tips on how to draw one of the characters.

And while John and Peter both love their work of art, they hope others will enjoy their book of Broadway’s leading ladies with generations to come.

"A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z" is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.