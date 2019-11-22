Fire damages row of businesses on Long Island

CEDARHURST, N.Y. — Crews are working to put out a fire that broke out at a Long Island shopping plaza early Friday.

Firefighters were called to the Cedarhurst Shoppes along Central Avenue to find smoke coming from a row of businesses.

Video shows firefighters working in front of the Ezra Pharmacy and surrounding stores, which include an ice cream shop and a pizza shop.

It appears that the pharmacy suffered the worst damage from the blaze, according to a PIX11 photojournalist at the scene.

Injuries were not immediately disclosed.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.