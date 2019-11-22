Ex-boyfriend of missing woman Stephanie Parze found dead in NJ home: authorities

NEW JERSEY — The ex-boyfriend of missing New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze was found dead Friday morning, authorities said.

John Ozbilgen, 29, was found dead in his Freehold Township home early Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities believe his death was not suspicious.

Ozbilgen was considered a person of interest in Parze’s disappearance.

He was arrested on Nov. 8 in connection to a child pornography charge, but he was later released from jail Nov. 19, according to authorities. PIX11 learned he was arrested for assault charges twice before.

Parze, 25, had been missing since Oct. 30. She was last seen on an outing with her family and friends in New Brunswick.

She disappeared without a trace, her family said.

Investigators extended their search to a wooded area in Staten Island earlier this month.

Authorities found the woman’s car, cell phone and dog Jazmine at her home, and there was no sign of struggle, officials said.