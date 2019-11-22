Ex-boyfriend of missing woman Stephanie Parze found dead in NJ home: authorities

Posted 10:44 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, November 22, 2019

NEW JERSEY — The ex-boyfriend of missing New Jersey woman Stephanie Parze was found dead Friday morning, authorities said.

John Ozbilgen (right), the ex-boyfriend of missing NJ woman Stephanie Parze (left) was found dead in his Freehold Township home. (Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office/Facebook)

John Ozbilgen, 29, was found dead in his Freehold Township home early Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities believe his death was not suspicious. 

Ozbilgen was considered a person of interest in Parze’s disappearance.

He was arrested on Nov. 8 in connection to a child pornography charge, but he was later released from jail Nov. 19, according to authorities. PIX11 learned he was arrested for assault charges twice before. 

Parze, 25, had been missing since Oct. 30. She was last seen on an outing with her family and friends in New Brunswick. 

She disappeared without a trace, her family said.

Investigators extended their search to a wooded area in Staten Island earlier this month.

Authorities found the woman’s car, cell phone and dog Jazmine at her home, and there was no sign of struggle, officials said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.