Dinwiddie helps Nets beat Kings 116-97

NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and Joe Harris added 22 in the Brooklyn Nets’ 116-97 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Garrett Temple finished with 18 points, Jared Allen had 11 points and nine rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan added 10 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 18 points. Buddy Hield had 16, Justin James 14, Nemanja Bjelica 13 and Richaun Holmes 12.

Temple’s 3-pointer opened the scoring and Brooklyn never trailed in the game.

Leading 26-23 after the first quarter, the Nets began the second on a 17-8 run to open a 12-point lead at 43-31.

The Kings, with Hield scoring 14 first-half points, pulled within seven at halftime, 56-49.

Temple’s 3-pointer capped a 10-2 run and gave the Nets a 15-point lead, 66-51.

The Kings were able to get back within 10 points at 72-62, but Dzanan Musa’s two free throws with 39 seconds left gave the Nets a 16-point lead after three quarters. Jordan’s dunk midway through the fourth made it a 22-point advantage at 104-82.