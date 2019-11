EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police have ruled the death of a 1-year-old Brooklyn boy a homicide, an NYPD spokesperson said Friday.

Aidenn Joyette was found unresponsive at his home on 560 Winthrop St. in East Flatbush at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, authorities said.

He was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have been made, though police are continuing to investigate the homicide.