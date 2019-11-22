Cold, rain and brutal wind chills coming to Tri-state area this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After topping out in the lower 50s on Friday, a cold front pushed through the region bringing a period of rain, then colder temperatures for the weekend.

An area of low pressure will move in bringing more rain and wind for Saturday night and Sunday. Some spots well north could deal with an icy mix or even a bit of snow.

Skies have cleared out during the evening as the cold front swept through during the day. Temperatures will tumble as a result down into the lower 30s overnight. Winds will gust some 20 to 30 mph at times making it feel more like the 20s toward daybreak.

Saturday starts out cold, but it will be sunny for much of the day as high pressure quickly passes right over the region. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Clouds will start to increase late in the day as the next storm system approaches the region. Rain will develop during the evening hours and it will continue through the overnight hours and into the Sunday. The rain should start to taper off during the afternoon as the storm departs.

For most of the region, temperatures will be in the 40s making it a rain event from start to end. Some spots well north of the city could see a bit of icing or a light accumulation of snow during the onset or tail end of the event. Those spots in the Catskills may get a Winter Weather Advisory issued on Saturday.

Along the coast, the could be some minor flooding during Sunday morning’s high tide. Tides will run around 1-2 feet and a Coastal Flood Advisory may have be to be issued as a result.