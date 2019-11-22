City lawmakers agree to flavored e-cig ban, will vote next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Lawmakers in New York City want to keep flavored e-cigarettes, including menthol, off the shelves of smoke shops.

On Thursday, the New York City Council agreed to ban them.

The ban would cover all flavored e-cigarettes and e-liquid vaping products, including ones that are menthol flavored.

Nearly 50 people have died in recent months in the United States from vaping related respiratory illnesses.

This includes a 17-year-old Bronx boy, who was believed to be the first teenager in the United States to die of a vaping related illness. Earlier this week, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the death of a Manhattan man in his 30s from an illness associated with vaping.

A new study suggests vaping could cause different kinds of damage to the lungs, including a condition called popcorn lung, where the lungs become full of small white dots. The disease got its nickname after microwave popcorn factory workers developed it from breathing in chemical flavoring.

The American Heart Association weighed in on the City Council’s decision, saying it’s not good enough. The organization also wants to see a ban on the sale of menthol flavored cigarettes.

“We are deeply disappointed by this decision to move forward with only one of the two bills before City Council. We had the opportunity to do it right by restricting access to all flavors of all products,” said Robin Vitale, VP of Health Strategies, American Heart Association in New York City.

“The fact that we are leaving menthol tobacco behind is alarmingly short-sighted. It will only allow the tobacco industry to further sentence thousands of New Yorkers to death by tobacco-related illnesses. We can on our City Council champions — the majority of whom are sponsors of the legislation — to ask Speaker Johnson to quickly rectify this misstep.”

Some smoke shops across the region are selling vaping products to wean people off of smoking cigarettes, but doctors argue vaping is not a safe alternative.

The New York City Council is expected to vote on the ban on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

If lawmakers pass the ban, it would be the most populous jurisdiction in the country to impose such a ban.