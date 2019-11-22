Body camera footage: NYPD killed Staten Island suspect after he fired gun

Posted 5:31 PM, November 22, 2019, by

STATEN ISLAND — New York City police have released body camera video from September showing a Staten Island domestic violence suspect firing a gun twice before

Police released an image of Gregory Edwards, 39, who was seen on body camera firing a gun twice before police officers fatally shot him in Staten Island on Sept. 17, 2019.

officers fatally shoot him.

The New York Police Department released the video Friday as part of what it says is an effort to let the public see body camera footage more quickly.

A new department policy calls for footage to be released within 30 days of a major incident in most cases.

On Tuesday, the NYPD rejected a Freedom of Information Law request from The Associated Press for the footage from the Sept. 17 incident.

It left 39-year-old Gregory Edwards dead and an officer wounded in the hand. A legal organization that had represented Edwards called for the release of the video.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.