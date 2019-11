× 3 dead after fire rips through Queens home: police

ST. ALBANS, Queens— A fast-moving fire at a home in Queens has claimed the lives of three men, police said Friday.

Fire officials responded to the blaze shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 110-51 Farmers Blvd., where the flames quickly grew to 3 alarms, the FDNY said.

Over 100 firefighters remain on scene working to bring the fire under control, fire officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.