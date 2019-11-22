Assault law on ‘one punch’ deaths needs to be a felony: Queens DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — The acting Queens District Attorney, John Ryan, said in a press release Friday afternoon the law dealing with “one punch” deaths needs to be changed.

Right now, Ryan said the law is structured in a way “where we can only charge third degree assault, a misdemeanor. We believe that is an inadequate response by society to a death. We call upon the Legislature to pass a law making an intentional assault that results in death a felony.”

Ryan issued the statement a day after a 26-year-old Irish man, Steven O’Brien, made a deal with the DA’s office to plead guilty in connection with the Nov. 22nd, 2018 punch that led to the death of Danny McGee, 21, outside a bar in Sunnyside, Queens.

The deal calls for O’Brien to receive a sentence of six months in jail when he’s sentenced in January.

Danny McGee’s parents and siblings had flown to New York from County Longford, Ireland this week to appear at O’Brien’s hearing, receiving support from nearly three dozen relatives who packed three rows of the courtroom.

Danny McGee was born in New York but went to Ireland at age 5 with his family, where he became a talented, Gaelic football player.

His mother said he was working two jobs, as a doorman and a construction worker, before his death.

“The family of the victim in this case understood the limitations in prosecuting this case and were supportive of this outcome,” Ryan said. “I am hopeful that this resolution brings them some solace and comfort. I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to the victim’s parents and brother and sister for their loss.”

The Queens DA’s office has had a contentious relationship with another family that suffered a “one punch” tragedy last year.

Donna Kent of North Carolina has been fighting for homicide charges to be leveled against the former assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University, Jamill Jones.

Jones was captured on surveillance footage in early August 2018, stopping his white 2019 BMW, as Kent’s son, Sandor Szabo, was trying to flag down a cab on 29th Street in Long Island City.

Szabo, 35, had consumed a lot of alcohol at a family wedding and was frustrated by his inability to find a ride.

There’s a very brief period where you can’t see what’s happening during the encounter between the two men, but Jones is soon seen racing from his parked car, as Szabo backs up with his hands up.

A single punch by the coach sent Szabo flying onto the sidewalk, where he sustained a catastrophic brain injury.

Jones left the scene and went back to North Carolina.

Szabo was declared brain dead and his organs were harvested for donation.

Jones turned himself in to the NYPD four days after the incident, bringing with him a photograph and claiming Szabo smashed the rear window of his car.

The Queens DA’s office told Szabo’s family current law would only sustain a charge of “third degree assault”—a misdemeanor that can carry a sentence of probation or up to a year in prison.

Donna Kent has done extensive research on the law and she’s rallying other New York families that have suffered a similar tragedy to lobby for a change in the statute.

Several years ago, the Bronx family of Ildefonso Romero, Jr. tried unsuccessfully to get a “one punch” law passed in his name—after the father of five was hit to the curb outside his home. The family received support from former State Senator Jeff Klein, but the Assembly refused to pass the law.

Several weeks ago, Bronx man, Jimmy Rosario, received a sentence of 364 days in jail—one day shy of a year—after a punch he inflicted in June caused Troy Scott, a father of two, to hit the ground outside a Kennedy Fried Chicken store. Scott was in the Bronx for his sister’s baby shower.

The victim’s father said he forgave Rosario and didn’t think he intended to cause his son’s death.

Outside of the United States, countries like Australia have laws that call for up to seven years in prison if a person is convicted of a “one punch” assault that leads to a homicide.

It’s uncertain whether the statement issued Friday by the acting Queens District Attorney will prompt any movement from legislators here in New York.