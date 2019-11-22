3 men allegedly harass dog, attack couple on train in Queens

QUEENS — Police are searching for the men who allegedly attacked a couple and harassed their dog on a train in Queens earlier this week.

The couple was with their dog on a Queens-bound E train from the Union Turnpike subway station Wednesday afternoon when three men boarded the train and began to antagonize the dog, police said.

A dispute began between the men and the couple. The men then pushed and struck the couple throughout their body and face before fleeing the train at the Sutphin Boulevard station, according to cops.

The woman suffered pain to her left arm and her partner was treated for bruising to his nose and eyes, cops said.

The dog was not injured.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).