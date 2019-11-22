1 injured, 1 arrested as 200 kids involved in incident at Queens Center Mall

ELMHURST, Queens — A female has been arrested and charged with assault and another female has been injured after reports came in of an incident at the Queens

A person is seen being taken away by EMTs after an incident at Queens Center Mall.

Center Mall Friday afternoon.

About 200 people were involved in the incident, according to the police. Units were called to the scene for a crowd control condition.

The female injured also had her cell phone stolen and was seen being taken away by an EMT.

It is not clear if the female arrested and charged with assault is connected to the person injured.

