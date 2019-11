Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new songs from the next big Disney movie are already being sung.

"Frozen 2" opened Thursday evening on dozens of screens in the New York and New Jersey area.

Theaters are reporting some shows are already sold out.

The movie follows the story of Elsa, Anna and Olaf and adds two main new characters. This sequel is expected to make hundreds of millions of dollars.

People said this film has more songs and adds to the story of the sisters.