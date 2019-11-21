Washington Heights man arrested in fatal shooting: police

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A Washington Heights man was arrested Monday in the shooting death of another man, police said late Wednesday.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 27, of Thayer Street, was charged with second degree murder, among other charges, in the death of Luis Dela Cruz, 20, of Arden Street, according to police.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday, Nov. 14, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near Sherman Avenue and Thayer Street. When they arrived, they were told a 20-year-old man was taken to a local hospital by private means with gunshot wounds to his legs. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, and identified as Dela Cruz.

Rodriguez was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana.