Three men accused of groping woman on Queens street: police

FLUSHING, Queens — The NYPD are looking for three men accused of touching a woman inappropriately on a Queens street in October, authorities said.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, the woman, 24, was standing near a food truck near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, when three unidentified men approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

Officials have released the above surveillance photos of the men wanted in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).