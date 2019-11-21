The Stylish Chef’s ‘stylish mac & cheese’ puts a Caribbean twist on a Thanksgiving favorite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Chef Garth Cheese, also known as The Stylish Chef, stopped by to show us how to put a Caribbean twist on some of our favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

This includes a spiced-up mac and cheese, or as the chef calls it, "stylish mac & cheese." Find out how to make it below, and above watch Chef Cheese's other takes on Thanksgiving dishes.

Ingredients:

16oz elbow pasta

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

2 cups heavy Cream

1 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese,

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella

1/2 cup shredded Pepper Jack

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions: