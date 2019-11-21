Watch live: Impeachment hearings

The Stylish Chef’s ‘stylish mac & cheese’ puts a Caribbean twist on a Thanksgiving favorite

November 21, 2019

NEW YORK – Chef Garth Cheese, also known as The Stylish Chef, stopped by to show us how to put a Caribbean twist on some of our favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

This includes a spiced-up mac and cheese, or as the chef calls it, "stylish mac & cheese." Find out how to make it below, and above watch Chef Cheese's other takes on Thanksgiving dishes.

Ingredients:

16oz elbow pasta
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
2 cups heavy Cream
1 cup shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese,
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella
1/2 cup shredded Pepper Jack
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

  1. Preheat Oven at 350 Degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Bring a Large pot of salted water to boil and add in elbow pasta. (Cook for about 5 minutes drain and set aside for later).
  3. In a large skillet or pan over medium add in heavy cream and butter.
  4. As butter melts add in seasoning(paprika, salt, pepper, onion powder) stir consistently until cream reduces by 3/4.
  5. Remove pan from heat. Add In all cheeses(save Parmesan for later) slowly while whisking. As cheese melt it should have a smooth consistency.
  6. Once all cheese is completely melted to desired smoothness mix in pasta evenly. Coating all pasta with cheese.
  7. Spoon mixture into oven proof bowls/pans. And sprinkle Parmesan and fresh parsley on top!
  8. Place in oven and bake for 12-15 minutes or until top is golden brown.
  9. Remove from oven serve immediately and enjoy!
