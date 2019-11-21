Teen stabbed, man slashed in separate subway attacks in the Bronx, Manhattan

NEW YORK — A teen was stabbed at a Bronx subway station and a man was slashed at a Manhattan station on Thursday, police said.

The teen, 15, was attacked on the No. 6 train platform at Westchester Avenue and East Tremont Street just after 11:20 a.m., officials said. Seven men in ski masks fled the scene. The teen’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

A 39-year-old man was slashed in the face and neck as he got off the A train in Washington Heights at 181st Street on Thursday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said. He bumped into the man who slashed him before the attack. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).