Recount underway in NJ mayoral race separated by 1 vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS, NJ — Election Day is behind us, but in one New Jersey town, it is still all people are buzzing about. The mayoral race in Highlands, New Jersey came as close as it gets - Mayor-Elect Carolyn Broullon won by a single vote, beating her opponent, sitting Mayor Rick O'Neil.

But the nail-biting continues, as O'Neil has filed for a recount.

"It gives you a better idea of how important it is to vote," said one resident.

Broullon runs the pet store in town. She’s a former New Yorker who relocated here and ran for council in 2016 after she witnessed the devastation of Superstorm Sandy, and now wants to serve as town mayor.

"If this result stands or even if it stands in the reverse, every vote counts. And this election has absolutely proven that," said Broullon.

The results from a recount could take about two weeks. It involves re-checking the ballots cast by machine, by mail and provisional ballots.

There were 1,209 people in Highlands who voted in this election. Broullon captured 603 votes, while O'Neil had 602. Four were write-in votes.

With a race this close - a recount could result in a tie, which could mean another trip to the polls for a tiebreaker special election.

PIX11 did reach out to Mayor O’Neil for comment on this story. We have not heard back.

If Broullon is sworn in, she’d be the first openly gay mayor ever in Monmouth County.