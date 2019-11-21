Police urge shoppers to be on alert ahead of holiday rush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tis the season to get robbed.

Nassau County Police were out on patrol at Broadway Commons in Hicksville Thursday, urging shoppers to take proper precautions during the holiday season, which typically sees an uptick in theft.

Those thieves usually strike first in the parking lot.

“We’re seeing a lot of the shoppers who are leaving packages in the vehicle and obviously going back in and that’s a problem," a police official said.

If shopping bags become too much to handle and you need to leave them in the car, officers say you should keep them out of plain sight.

Where you park your car is also a major factor.

“If your vehicle is parked all the way out there and the light is not proper, there’s a good chance that someone may not see your car being broken into or we can’t see it on the camera," a police official said.

And once you’re inside the mall, officials say the shoppers who are most vulnerable to theft are the ones not paying attention: that means walkers and texters.

“You have to look forward, you have to be able to be looking left and right when you’re texting again you are not paying attention to what’s going on," police officials said.

In the age of identity theft, shoppers are also advised to keep credit cards and cell phones in their front pockets - at all times.

Nassau County Police will be increasing their patrols on Black Friday as well as the weeks before and after Christmas.